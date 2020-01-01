Inter boss Conte insists all is 'calm and harmonious' after nearly quitting San Siro

The head coach nearly left the Serie A side after just one season following a scathing attack on the team's management

Inter head coach Antonio Conte has said he is "working calmly and harmoniously" with club hierarchy after a public feud last season nearly led to him departing.

After the 2019-20 Serie A season ended Conte launched a scathing attack on the club's directors, saying he did not feel protected and that the work he and his players did was not acknowledged.

Though he hinted he could leave Inter after just one season, Conte agreed to stay on following a "constructive meeting" last month.

The new campaign kicks off for Inter on Saturday when they face Fiorentina in a Serie A encounter, and Conte has insisted he and the club have put the turmoil of last season behind them.

"In full agreement with the club, we decided on a strategy that took into account the views of the owners and the delicate circumstances that all clubs are experiencing," Conte said Friday at a press conference.

"We’ve been trying to seize opportunities but keep these aspects in mind. We’re working calmly and harmoniously in the knowledge that we want to build on the credibility that we earned last year."

Conte had previously complained about a lack of support in the transfer market but the coach appears happy with three of his club's new additions this season.

"[Arturo] Vidal and [Aleksandar] Kolarov will bring experience," Conte said. "[Achraf] Hakimi is a young 20-year-old lad that has great potential."

Conte also reflected on the process that led to his decision to stay at San Siro, saying he now feels satisfied that he and club management share the same objectives.

“Last year, we started a journey. During the growth process, you need to make evaluations and try to improve certain situations as you go along," Conte said.

"Everyone had and has the desire to try to improve in all aspects, and I’m happy about this. If intelligent people with the same objective are discussing matters, a solution can always be found.

"I’m happy because I know that we are continuing a journey together and we all want Inter to do well. This is the most important thing for the club, team and fans."