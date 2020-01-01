Instability at Police FC to blame for UPL struggles - Mubiru

The law enforcers have not enjoyed their recent seasons in the top-tier and their coach has now pointed out where the problem could be

Police FC head coach Abdalla Mubiru has connected the club's struggle to the instability that had been witnessed in previous seasons.

They have been signing and releasing players in large numbers in the few past seasons and Mubiru claims this is to blame for their inconsistencies.

Before the Uganda Premier League (UPL) was suspended, as the government put in place measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in March, Police had 25 points from the same number of matches and were sitting just above the drop zone by a point.

Mubiru, who also serves as Johnathan McKinstry's assistant at the national team, was appointed Police head coach in December 2016.

His three-year deal has since expired and it has not been renewed. He had succeeded Angelo Lonyesi who was serving as the club's interim coach after Sam Timbe's resignation.

“I think success is linked with talent and cohesion. Players must stay together longer to give the desired results,” Mubiru told Daily Monitor.

The instability has also been witnessed in the playing unit with the club unable to keep their season's outstanding players. At the end of last season, their top scorer, Juma Balinya left for Yanga SC after giving them 19 goals.

The striker spent half a season at the time at the Tanzanian club before joining Gor Mahia in January.

Defender Paul Willa, Hassan Kalega and Ashraf Bamuturaki also left the club at the same time the UPL's top scorer Balinya left the side.

They, however, recruited some experienced players like defender Henry Katongole, Yusuf Ssozi from Paidha who had been relegated, Andrew Kigozi, Timothy Eyam, Badru Nsubuga, Mubaraka Nsubuga and goalkeeper Hillary Jomi.

“In the past years, they [Police] have had a couple of good players, but they haven’t had anybody stay around for a while,” Mubiru added. “I want to emphasise a little stability instead of having to see a new face every season.”

The club's chairman Asuman Kasingye is convinced the club can challenge the likes of Vipers SC and KCCA FC who have dominated the local scene but only if certain things are done right.

“Winning the league is achievable and we must reclaim our position. We must do the right thing at the right time. Apart from the recruitment of good players, we must improve on administration and remuneration,” Kasingye told the Daily Monitor too.

In the last January transfer window, Police signed Ivan Bukenya, Edgar Sharp Bwogi, Kennedy Kasozi, Alfred Oginyera and Gerald Kiryowa.

Before the 2017/18 season had begun the side completed the transfer business involving 11 new players. They were Balinya, Norman Ogik, Albert Mugisa, Aggrey Madoi, Basan Saafi, Simon Tamale, Stephen Mugisha, Sam Kayongo, Shakur Makeera and Gift Ali.