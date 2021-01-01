Innocent Wafula: Vipers SC winger announces exit from UPL champions

The 26-year-old ends his association with the Venoms after a two-year stay

Forward Innocent Wafula has announced his departure from Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC.

The player was part of the Venoms squad that put up a consistent battle to topple former champions Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) from the summit of the Ugandan top-tier in the abandoned 2019/20 season. However, the 26-year-old has now opted to go for another challenge elsewhere.

"It has been an incredible two years that has come to an end," Wafula posted on his official social media account.

More teams

"I take this opportunity to say thank you to Vipers Sports Club, the fans, players and coaching staff for the amazing moments we shared together.

"It has been a learning curve in my career and I am [really] grateful to have been here.

"As I leave to begin another journey elsewhere, the memories we shared together will stay with me. Thank you and all the best."

Wafula ditched Gor Mahia in January 2019 and penned a three-year deal with Vipers

The utility player fell out with K’Ogalo and the former Chemelil Sugar player finally ditched the Kenyan Premier League heavyweights for the Ugandan league.

He became the first signing for Vipers in the aforementioned transfer window

In the Ugandan Premier League, the Venoms have started the 2020/21 season with two wins and a draw from the three matches they have played. They have scored eight goals in the process and conceded five and as a result, they are placed in eighth position with seven points.

The reigning champions started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Wakiso Giants. They made a return to winning ways in their home fixture against Airtel Kitara. They won the game 2-1.

Article continues below

Their last game was away to Busoga United where they managed to win 5-3.

Promoted side The Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) FC lead the race with 12 points from the five games they have played. They are followed by URA who have a point less from the same number of matches.

Police FC are in third position with 10 points from five games as well.