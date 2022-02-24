Inkoom: Former Ghana international opens up on Premier League return

Former Black Stars international Samuel Inkoom is open to the possibility of making a return to the Ghana Premier League.



The 32-year-old is currently searching for a new club after finishing a short-term deal with Georgian outfit Torpedo Kutaisi.



Media reports have linked him to GPL giants and former club Asante Kotoko whom he represented in the 2008-09 season before leaving to pursue a career with Swiss side Basel.



“It is possible I will play in the Ghana Premier League [again] because I just finished my contract with my club in Georgia. I am now back home [in Ghana],” Inkoom, who starred for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, told Connect FM.



“A lot of local clubs have sent in offers but in the end, I will have to decide with my agent but I believe a comeback to Ghana is very possible because that is where I started.



“For me, it’s not only about the money. Though the money is important because nobody will want to work and not be paid at the end of the day, the major focus is to put our local league on the map.



“Look at the crowd Sulley Muntari pulled in Tamale.”



After two years with Basel, Inkoom, who won the 2009 Fifa U20 World Cup with Ghana, left for Ukrainian fold Dnipro in 2011, spending three years with the side.



During his Dnipro association, he pursued loan spells with French club Bastia and Greek outfit Platanias.



In 2014, he transferred to Major League Soccer side DC United for a short stint, before joining Boavista in Portugal for another short spell.



Since then, the right-back has moved on to play in Turkey for Antalyaspor, and in Bulgaria with Vereya, and Dunav Ruse.



In 2020, he left for Georgia where he first joined Samtredia for another short stint, before joining Torpedo Kutaisi.



Last year, Inkoom revealed negotiations with Kotoko for a possible return, before being forced to look elsewhere following his dissatisfaction with the monetary component of the deal.