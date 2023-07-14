Injury scare! Chelsea's Reece James undergoes scan on knee injury ahead of pre-season tour

Chelsea right-back Reece James has had a scan on a knee injury as the club prepare to travel to the United States for their pre-season tour.

James requires a scan

Knee injury to be assessed

May be a minor issue

WHAT HAPPENED? James is set to undergo a scan on his knee injury ahead of the Blues' trip to the US, where they will play Wrexham, Brighton, Newcastle, Fulham and Borussia Dortmund. The England international is still expected to be included in the squad, as the issue is only said to be minor, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James endured an injury-hit 2022-23, and he was restricted to just 14 Premier League starts. He was twice ruled out with a knee problem, and once with a hamstring injury.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report states that the defender worked to a tailored pre-season fitness schedule, even while on holiday in Dubai. He missed the final seven games of the season so is up against it as he attempts to match the remainder of the squad in terms of fitness.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? James will hope to regain his fitness in time for Chelsea's first friendly against Wrexham.