Injury forces Ibrahimovic out of AC Milan's Champions League meeting with Liverpool
Last Updated
Getty Images
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to sit out AC Milan's Champions League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday after picking up an untimely Achilles injury.
The Rossoneri are due at Anfield for a heavyweight opener to their 2021-22 group stage campaign.
Stefano Pioloi's side will, however, have to make do without the services of a mercurial Swedish striker, with Ibrahimovic picking up an untimely knock that will lead to him being left behind in Italy.
What has been said?
Pioli has told Sky Sport Italia of losing Ibrahimovic ahead of an eagerly-anticipated encounter: "He ended Milan-Lazio with tendon inflammation, today he tried to train but will not be risked."
