Injury crisis does not worry Mutebi ahead of KCCA FC vs URA FC tie

The defending champions will visit the Tax Collectors at Arena of Visions Stadium hoping to win and reduce gap with Vipers SC

KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi is confident of beating URA FC on Friday despite massive injury concerns.

KCCA will visit URA in Bombo and the defending champions will miss some of their key players who are either out injured or have not acquired their league licenses.

Mutebi appears unperturbed as he leads his charges against the Tax Collectors, who are yet to taste defeat this year.

More teams

Sadat Anaku, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Jurua Hassan, John Odumegwu, Steven Sserwadda, and Opio Sunday will miss the trip due to injuries while Jackson Nunda is still undertaking rehabilitation which started earlier this month.

Sadam Juma returned to training but is not yet ready for game time because of fitness issues while Keziron Kizito, Eric Ssenjobe, and Simon Sserunkuma are also not available for the tie at Bombo.

“We want to go to Bombo and pick maximum points. We want to close the gap between us and the log leaders,” Mutebi told the club's website.

“It is going to be a difficult game there in Bombo but we shall try to negotiate the tie. We have a squad of 18 players that we hope to choose from who will get the task done.

“If the boys can do what we have tasked them to do, then I am sure we shall get the points in Bombo.”

In a separate interview, Mutebi explained why they need to keep winning as they hope to defend the league title.

“We need to win our matches and be certain of narrowing the gap between us and Vipers SC. We do not think about them [Vipers] but rather we think about ourselves and plan accordingly,” Mutebi told Kawowo Sports.

On the other hand, URA will miss Ivan Ntege, Fesali Najib, Moses Sseruyidde and goalkeeper James Alitho while Daniel Isiagi and Joackiam Ojera are fit to face the Kassasiro Boys.

“The team is in good shape and we are eagerly waiting for the match. We hope to get the best results on Friday after we have prepared our team well so that the game becomes easier for us,” Lutalo Goerge, URA's assistant coach told the club's portal.

“After the Tooro United game, we have been talking to the players in a bid to motivate them.”

Article continues below

The two sides fought to a 1-1 draw in November during the first leg tie.