Injury blow for Manchester City? Mateo Kovacic could be sidelined by back issue after missing Croatia games

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a suspected back injury, according to a report.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kovacic was unable to play in Croatia's Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Latvia and Armenia because he is struggling with a muscle problem, Jutarnji list reports. The 29-year-old will have to undergo an MRI scan and may need to take a break for 10 days or longer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kovacic joined City from Chelsea in the summer transfer window in a deal worth £25 million ($32m) and has made six appearances so far in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOVACIC? The Croatia star will likely have to sit out as City take on West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.