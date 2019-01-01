Injuries force McTominay and Robertson to withdraw from Scotland squad

The Manchester United man picked up an ankle knock against Brighton while his Liverpool counterpart is thought to have a similar issue

Scott McTominay and Andy Robertsonr have withdrawn from Scotland duty with injuries as Manchester United and Liverpool fans are left to sweat on their fitness.

McTominay picked up an ankle knock late on as United beat Brighton 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday while Robertson's injury has not been officially confirmed, though early reports suggest that he also has an issue with his ankle and is a doubt for Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace after the international break.

While no return date has been given for McTominay, he has had a scan on his ankle after what looked like an innocuous coming-together with Solly March at the weekend.

He eventually had to be carried down the tunnel on a stretcher and is also a doubt for United's next few fixtures.

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has also pulled out of Steve Clarke's squad while Leeds United captain Liam Cooper had already withdrawn with a minor groin injury.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have requested that Kieran Tierney remain in north London as he continues to work his way back from a long-term hip problem, with Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie and Celtic winger Lewis Morgan called-up as replacements.

Scotland are preparing for their last two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, though they can now only qualify via the UEFA Nations League play-offs in March.

They narrowly beat Cyprus at Hampden Park back in June – this in Clarke's first game in charge – but their last game against Kazakhstan ended in a disastrous 3-0 defeat which set the tone for their qualifying campaign.

Since that rare win against Cyprus, Scotland have lost four out of their last five games. Their only win came against San Marino, while they suffered two defeats apiece to Belgium and Russia.

Article continues below

The latest withdrawals are an unwelcome setback for Clarke, with his two best full-backs now absent along with some of his better performers in the midfield.

Speaking ahead of Scotland's final two qualifiers, Clarke said of his absentees: "I have to focus on the players that come and build a squad that comes committed."

Asked about Tierney specifically, Clarke said: "It's a little bit frustrating. It's obviously frustrating for Kieran as well, but we've got good cover in that position."