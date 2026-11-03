'If they smell fear they won't forgive you!' – Inigo Perez issues stern warning over PSG threat

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Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez has urged his squad to abandon all fear when they host European champions Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. Despite their domestic struggles, the Yellow Submarine are relishing the chance to test themselves against a side Perez described as a steamroller.

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Unstoppable PSG travel to Spain aiming for record run

European champions Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica to face Villarreal in their fourth UEFA Champions League fixture. Luis Enrique's side arrive in Spain riding a nine-game winning streak across all competitions, most recently beating Le Havre 5-1 thanks to an Achraf Hakimi hat-trick.

PSG remain unbeaten in their last 13 Champions League matches, equaling a club record established between 2012 and 2014.

Conversely, Villarreal enter the contest sitting second from bottom in La Liga following a disappointing weekend defeat to Espanyol.

Perez warns Villarreal not to show any fear

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Villarreal manager Inigo Perez insisted his team must cast aside any inferiority complex against the reigning champions. "Against this type of team is when you have to abandon fear, you have to abandon complexes and reaffirm yourself," Perez declared.

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"Try to show that you also have the level, because if they smell fear they won't forgive you."

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"Regardless of the stadium, the opponent or the context, they're a steamroller. That's exactly what we expect. We know all about their strengths," the coach added.

Gueye relishes dream tie against world's best

Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye echoed his manager's sentiments, highlighting the emotional excitement of taking on the French outfit. "When you look at the last few years of the Champions League, it's perhaps the best team in the world. They have individual players but for me we have a very good team," Gueye noted.

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"The truth is that it is complicated because they are very fast, they have the ability to play together."

"For us it is also a dream since we were young to play in the Champions League. We want to give everything and we want to win tomorrow," Gueye affirmed.

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Tactical openings present major test for hosts

Perez expects an open encounter, believing PSG's aggressive approach will create attacking space unlike their recent domestic opponents. "Mentally, we know they're going to come after us... Beyond anything I can say here, the most important thing is to be ready to compete," Perez stated.

"There's nothing better than facing the best. I don't see it as a problem. We embrace it. Tomorrow is a huge test for us."

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Villarreal focus on delivering a disciplined display to disrupt the European champions.