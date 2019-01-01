Infantino receives Aubameyang's shirt on Gabon visit

The Fifa president was at the Central African nation as he continues to share his grand plan to take football on the continent to a higher level

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has received a jersey of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on his visit to Gabon on Tuesday.

He met with football authorities in the country on a one-day visit as a means to discussing the development of football in the nation.

The Swiss–Italian was accompanied by France legend Youri Djorkaeff, the head of his Fifa delegation, and he believes the Central African nation will benefit from his grand plan for Africa.

Infantino also met with Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who was excited about the Fifa president’s plans.

“I am grateful for today’s audience with President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who is a great football fan. I would like to thank him for his support to our plans to bring African football to the top,” Infantino said.

“Gabon has naturally talented players and it is important to create the conditions for them to be able to play at the highest level in their home country and continent. There is a real passion for football here.

“They will benefit from social projects. This is the reason for the presence of Youri Djorkaeff, the boss of the Fifa Foundation in my delegation.”

Infantino also visited the Gabon Football Federation’s headquarters, where he took the opportunity to exchange words with the federation’s leadership.