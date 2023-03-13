'Individuals' - PSG dressing room BLASTED by former player Pablo Sarabia despite praise for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Wolves attacker Pablo Sarabia has taken aim at former club Paris Saint-Germain following his January move to England.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sarabia spoke on the Paris club's culture, noting that the star power led to a lack of dressing room unity. He stressed, however, that it was an honour to play with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former PSG man criticised the dressing room dynamic in an interview with The Telegraph, saying: "It was amazing to play with Messi, Mbappe and Neymar and a very good experience, but for me the most crucial thing is to feel important in the team.

“I prefer to be at another team to feel that togetherness, to be part of it and be a member of the team and a family, rather than just a collection of individuals," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sarabia moved to Wolves in the January transfer window for a reported £4.4 million ($5.4m). He has started six of seven games as Wolves have moved up to 13th place after being stuck in the relegation zone in December 2022. The Spain international made 16 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG in 2022-23 and scored only one goal.

WHAT NEXT? Messi could leave this summer, with he and PSG currently failing to agree on a new deal for the player to stay in Paris. Mbappe, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.