Indian football: AIFF likely to open summer transfer window from August 1

The AIFF is likely to start transfer window operations from August 1...

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is likely to open the summer transfer window from August 1 till October 20, Goal has learnt.

The AIFF Executive Committee will ratify the dates and then it will be sent to FIFA for further approval.

Usually, the Indian transfer window opens on June 9 and ends on August 31. But due to the prevalent uncertainty and Coronavirus crisis, AIFF has been forced to reschedule the window.

The Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League are likely to have a delayed start and it is logical that the transfer market operations have been postponed as well.

Moreover, it is still not clear when the European transfer market will resume business as the top leagues are grappling to finish the 2019-20 season. So if any club wants to sign a player who is currently plying his trade in Europe, it might lead to complexities.

FIFA has already allowed its member associations to change their transfer window in light of the current crisis.

A statement from the governing body read: “Accordingly, Fifa will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season."