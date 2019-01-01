Inaugurated KCCA FC board members reveal 2019-20 blueprint

The new officials will replace those who served on the interim capacity since 2017

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have appointed new board members to serve the club for two and a half years from November 2019 to July 2020.

The new board replaces the earlier one which had served in an acting capacity since November 2017. Outgoing Chairman Ashaba Aggrey challenged the new board to ensure they seek to achieve stability, continuity, growth, and change for the club.

“I thank my board with whom I have served in an acting capacity for two years. I thank all the stakeholders of KCCA FC especially the authority for giving me the opportunity to serve the club I have supported all my life,” Aggrey told the club's website.

“Just like Hotel California, I am checking out but I am not leaving KCCA FC.”

The new KCCA chairman Martin Ssekajja promised to help the team achieve their objectives during their time at the board.

“I thank the outgoing board for their service and time they have offered the football club. We will continue to work with most members to further the growth of the club,” Ssekajja said.

“As the new board, we want to further the steady growth of the membership of the football club and uphold the brand of the club through implementing the strategic plan.”

KCCA executive director Andrew Kitaka also pointed out what he expects from the new officials.

“I urge the new board to keep the stability, continuity and further the growth of the club to greater heights. I thank the old board for the work done and laying the stone to the development of the football club, Kitaka said.

“Serving the club is a life-long commitment.”

New KCCA FC board members:

Martin Ssekajja (Chairman), Aggrey Ashaba (Vice-Chairman), Davis Othieno (Board Secretary), Ali Kasirye Nganda (Member), Tom Lwanga (Member), Kennedy Okello (Member) Moses Kataabu (Member), Karanja Dumba Kyaterekera (Member), Nusra Sematimba (Member), Joseph Kirimanyi (Member).