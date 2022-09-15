Inaki Williams adding goals to his incredible record-breaking run in World Cup year

The Ghana international is on course to improve on his impressive feat against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Inaki Williams would be hoping to continue his notable scoring record at San Mames when Athletic Bilbao host Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

The Ghana international has scored three goals in total in his last three Spanish elite division matches at that venue against the Red Sashes.

Should he find the net again against Andoni Iraola’s men, the forward - who has scored at least one goal in his nine seasons with Athletic in La Liga – would add to his impressive tally.

Williams holds the La Liga record of playing in every Spanish top-flight match since April 20, 2016 – accruing 238 consecutive matches in the process.

Playing against the visitors would see him increase his outstanding tally to 239 as Ernesto Valverde’s Lions continue their battle for a ninth domestic title.

Having found the net in the 4-0 triumph over Cadiz on August 29, the Black Star got the joint-worst La Liga run inside Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

Prior to that strike, he had played 14 away Spanish top-flight matches without finding the net – a goal drought which also occurred in March 2017.

Nevertheless, Williams brought that barren streak to a halt having put the Lions ahead in the 24th minute. The 28-year-old intercepted Santiago Arzamendia’s loose back pass to fire into the empty net after rounding goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Bilbao, Williams who had already represented Spain on the international stage switched allegiance to the Black Stars. He is expected to feature at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

He has been called to the Black Stars squad by coach Otto Addo for the international games against Brazil and Nicaragua at Stade Oceane in France on September 23 and Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain four days later, respectively.

The tactician credited his record to a number of factors, including discipline and genetics.

"I take care of myself, eat well, rest and good genetics,” Williams said when quizzed about the secret to his record.

“There is a lot of talk about this record. I have not been very aware of what I have been achieving.

"It is a cluster of things that everything indicates that it is very difficult for it to be repeated.

"I am happy, I also freak out with these numbers."

Should he impress in these games, Williams could earn a place in the West African country’s squad for Qatar 2022.