Pep Guardiola has lauded Jude Bellingham, saying he made the right decision for his development by joining Borussia Dortmund when he was 17.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola has heaped praise on Bellingham ahead of Manchester City's Champions League clash against Dortmund on Tuesday. The midfielder has long been linked with a move back to England, with City a possible destination.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to reporters about Bellingham, Guardiola said: "I think Dortmund is a perfect place for young talented players to come. Maybe Bellingham went to a top Premier League team he wouldn't get the minutes. The best way for a young player to get better is play minutes. At 17 he arrived it's not just about the quality, he had a special mentality. He is already one of the captains of the team, to happen at 19 is quite impressive. It's not just about the goals, the whole package is really good. He's already playing for England at 19. We know the quality he has."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham has been in phenomenal form in Europe this season, scoring in each of Dortmund's games in the Champions League. He grabbed his first Bundesliga goals of the season at the weekend with a brace against Stuttgart and has captained the team on several occasions this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM & MAN CITY? Bellingham's Dortmund take on Man City on Tuesday night in the Champions League. A draw would see Dortmund all but qualified, while a win would secure passage to the round of 16. A draw for City would see them win the group.