Impressed Sancho sends Bellingham message during Borussia Dortmund's Europa League match vs Rangers
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Manchester United star Jadon Sancho watched former club Borussia Dortmund take on Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, and he came away impressed with England team-mate Jude Bellingham.
Despite Borussia Dortmund's 6-4 aggregate defeat, Bellingham found the net in the second leg after also scoring in the first leg.
Sancho has sent a social media message to the 18-year-old midfielder illustrating his positive view of the youngster.
