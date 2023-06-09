‘Impossible’ – Luis Suarez rules out Lionel Messi reunion at Inter Miami as former Barcelona striker reacts to MLS transfer talk

- Argentine icon heading to the United States
- Uruguayan striker currently in Brazil
- Will not break contract for move in 2023
WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Uruguayan striker has become the latest high-profile figure to be linked with a switch to MLS. Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is already heading to Florida, with the legendary Argentine forward opting to start afresh in the United States after hitting free agency at Paris Saint-Germain. He is now seeing Inter Miami linked with a number of established stars that he has previously played alongside, but 36-year-old frontman Suarez claims that he will be remaining in Brazil after committing to a two-year contract at Gremio.
WHAT THEY SAID: Suarez has told El Observador when quizzed on the reports suggesting that he could soon be turning out alongside Messi once more: “This is false, it is impossible. I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez moved to Porto Alegre in December 2022 and has hit 11 goals for Gremio through 24 appearances. He previously worked with Messi at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020 – finding the target on 198 occasions through 283 outings as La Liga and Champions League glory was savoured.
IN THREE PHOTOS:(C)GOAL
Getty
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Messi is set to make his way to America in July, having agreed an initial two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miam. He could be joined by familiar faces at some stage – with the rumour mill suggesting that ex-Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and fellow 2022 World Cup winner Angel Di Maria are in the sights of the David Beckham co-owned franchise in Fort Lauderdale.