'Impolite for Cranes players to demand money from President' - Mwesigwa

Many national team players took to social media to ask for the bonus promised by the head of state last year

Andy Mwesigwa feels it was impolite for every Uganda player to come out to push for their $1 million promised by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, after the East Africa Nation reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations knockout phase.

According to the former international defender, the players could have left the captain to address the issue and not every team member.

"I think it would only come from the captain as the leader of the team because then it would look a polite and diplomatic way," Mwesigwa told Nation Sports.

"It is very bad and looks a bit impolite for every Cranes player to start demanding the president that money. To me, I think they would raise their voice through one person, captain, and wait for the response.

"Not the way I am seeing every player posting on their social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter etc."

The former skipper has, however, made his stance regarding the issue known.

"But I am behind the Cranes 100% that the president fulfils his promise and gives them that token he promised them after a tremendous work they did in Afcon. For God and My Country," he said.

Meanwhile, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Players Association head Paul Mukatabala has stated the head of state has always honoured his promises in the past.

"All I know is that H.E the President always delivers on whatever he promises to the Uganda Cranes. Now, whether reaching out to him via social media is the right course of action, I really can’t tell," he told the same publication.

The head of state made the pledge after the team arrived back home after the 2019 Afcon in Egypt and according to the players, this has not been honoured yet.

Museveni made the promise at State House in Entebbe on July 8, 2019, after the Cranes, under French coach Sebastien Desabre went on to reach the knockout stage.

They were eliminated by eventual finalists Senegal in the Round of 16 after going down 1-0.

The Cranes had not qualified for the knockout stage since their runners-up finish in Ghana in 1978.

