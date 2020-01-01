Impeccable January record hands URA FC's Ssimbwa another award

It is the second trophy the former Sofapaka tactician received after leading his side to five wins and a draw

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) head coach Sam Ssimbwa has been awarded another accolade for a stellar January performance.

After leading the Tax Collectors to an unbeaten record in the first month of the year, Ssimbwa was awarded the Pilsner Coach of the Month gong two weeks ago and on February 17, he received the Fortbet Real Star Coach of the Month award.

URA started the year with a 2-0 win against SC Villa before facing BUL FC away and won the encounter with a 3-1 margin.

Then came their third game against Bright Stars at the Vision Arena Stadium where they harvested a 1-0 win. In a Uganda Cup tie, URA faced and dispatched Lugazi Municipal 4-0 before focusing on the Premier League games thereafter.

The only time they failed to collect maximum points was when Tooro United held them to a 1-1 draw on January 28. They responded to that draw by beating title defenders KCCA FC 2-1 at home on January 31.

The Tax Collectors have also maintained their impeccable run into the month of February as they have not lost.

On February 8, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kyetume FC in a league encounter before dispatching Nyamityobora FC 8-3 in a Uganda Cup Round of 32 tie.