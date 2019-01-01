'I'm not really interested' - Klopp doesn't care about Liverpool's unbeaten run

The Reds boss is only focused on the next game as the team's fixtures begin to pile up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn't interested in his team's unbeaten record as they took another step toward the Premier League title with a 5-2 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds remain eight points clear of Leicester City after the victory at Anfield on Wednesday evening and took their run of league matches without a loss to 32 matches - with their last defeat coming against Man City in January.

Klopp, who picked his 100th Premier League win since joining Liverpool, chose not to celebrate his team's incredible period of results - demanding their focus turns to their next match at Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, he admitted that their start to the season might even be "perfect".

"I would love that [32 matches unbeaten] in one season," Klopp said. "That would be great.

"Last season we were nearly 38 games unbeaten but it was not enough. Nice number but not really interested in it.

"I can't remember one game in the 100 [of my league wins] where we shouldn't have won it.

"It feels like we have to win each and every game. All the wins are necessary.

"It's a good start, that's it - maybe a perfect start. We sleep twice, maybe three times then we play Bournemouth.

"They are in the moment and will go with all they have so we have to recover and go again."

Klopp was able to rest Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino from the starting lineup during the victory against Everton, with the Brazilian coming off the bench for the final 17 minutes.

Divock Origi stepped up to score a brace with his opening goal coming after only six minutes before Xherdan Shaqiri doubled the advantage shortly after.

The Toffees pulled a goal back through Michael Keane mid-way through the half but Origi's second and Sadio Mane's strike put the game out of Everton's reach despite Richarlison scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Georginio Wijnaldum finished off the rout in the 90th minute as the Reds maintained their 11-point gap over champions and third-placed Manchester City.

The Reds' fixture list over the next month becomes hectic with the Club World Cup adding to the pile-up alona crucial Champions League tie against Salzburg, Carabao Cup quarter-final and five league games.