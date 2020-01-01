'I'm not going to see their oil industry!' - Saudi Arabia move all about the money, admits Rayhi

The country's derricks and deserts hold little interest for the ex-Netherlands youth international compared to the huge wages on offer

Sparta star Mohamed Rayhi is remarkably sincere over his motivations for leaving the Eredivisie in favour of Saudi Arabia: he wants a big payday rather than the chance to see the region's oilfields.

Rayhi, 26, started his career in the youth divisions of PSV but failed to make the grade at the club despite representing its second-string Jong side for several seasons.

The midfielder subsequently moved to NEC before making the switch to Rotterdam with Sparta in 2018, while also appearing for the Netherlands at Under-19 and 21 levels.

His current employers turned down a bid from Saudi Arabia's Al-Batin this summer for Rayhi's services, and while the player respects Sparta's right to get the best deal possible he is hopeful an agreement can be struck in order to begin his adventure in the Middle East.

"They have made an offer to Sparta, so it is concrete. They would like to have me," Rayhi told Fox Sports when asked about Al-Batin's interest.

"Personally, I have already accepted. It is up to the clubs, I am still a Sparta player and do my best every game."

While many players are reluctant to cite financial reasons as the main force behind a transfer, Rayhi has no qualms in revealing his interest in Al-Batin.

"Sparta knows how I feel about this, the trainer knows it too. I am just honest: I am not going to Saudi Arabia to see the oil industry or to make a step to the Champions League afterwards," he added.

"Saudi Arabia for every player is simply financially attractive. That's what every player does it for. Anyone who says that he doesn't do it for that, he is lying."

Sparta technical director Henk van Stee is also aware of his player's concerns but maintained that the club's interest must also be met in any potential transfer.

"Logical, because he can earn a multiple of his current salary there", he told Voetbal International.

"So I understand Mo, I always understand those guys. But there must be a win-win situation for three parties, and not that two parties are happy and we have a problem.

"It is also very difficult to to bring in a replacement for a reasonable amount."