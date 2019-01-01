I'm Nigerian but England called me first - Chelsea defender Tomori

The 21-year-old is proud to be from Africa and has revealed the reason for pledging his allegiance with the Three Lions

Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori admitted difficulty in choosing the country to represent at the international level.

Earlier this month, Tomori was handed his debut England call-up for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Before his selection into the Three Lions' fold, the 21-year-old was eligible to play for his county of birth, Canada or Nigeria through his parents.

Although he is yet to make his debut appearance for England, Tomori said he never received an invitation from the Super Eagles before joining Gareth Southgate's team.

"I just wanted to go as far as I can and that also involves playing for the national team," Tomori told OmaSportsTV.

"It was a difficult choice for me. It was something I had to think about for a year or two and I was previously at the U21 Euros, so I wasn’t thinking too far ahead, but then there was a lot of talk and questions and I had to make a decision.

"England called me up in September, and I didn’t get a call up from anyone when they called me up, it was hard to say no to them.”

Despite his international commitment to England, the former Derby County and Hull City defender affirmed that he is still Nigerian and also confessed his love for the country's delicacies.

“But I enjoy Nigerian music, I’m Nigerian, it’s my culture and I’m very proud of it. I enjoy the food too - pounded yam and jollof especially," he added.

Tomori has established himself as a regular player at Chelsea this season, making nine appearances across all competitions so far.

Frank Lampard sees the defender in his long-term plans at Stamford Bridge and hopes the club hand him and Tammy Abraham new deals to ward off transfer interest from their rivals.