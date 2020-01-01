'I'm back to my happy place' - Barcelona striker Oshoala on resuming training

The Malawian captain is delighted to return to training with the reigning Spanish Primera Iberdrola champions

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala is delighted over the return to training with her teammates at the Spanish Primera Iberdrola champions this week.

The 25-year-old joined Barca in January 2019 and has been in a breathtaking form, scoring 36 goals in 36 games in all competitions to solidify her name as one of the world's best female strikers.

In the outgone season, she finished as the second Spanish top-flight highest scorer, scoring 20 goals in 19 matches to help Barcelona to the league diadem - the first title in five years without defeat.

The European country - where Oshoala has been banging the goals was one of the most hit countries by the Covid-19 disease, with 289,046 cases and 27,136 deaths recorded, as of Tuesday.

The Spanish top-flight was one of the football leagues in Europe that was cancelled, with seven matches left to go due to the coronavirus pandemic in May after a three-month-long suspension.

With lockdown eased by the Spanish government in May, Oshoala and her teammates are back at the club's training grounds on Monday following three weeks of conducting individual sessions.

El directiu @XaviVilajoana ha visitat l'equip, que segueix treballant a la Ciutat Esportiva 👉https://t.co/MEaa72gpjD / Xavier Vilajoana visitó al equipo, que sigue trabajando en la Ciudad Deportiva 👉 https://t.co/b4MedCEIKZ #FCBFemeni pic.twitter.com/h8vG7GVywu — FC Barcelona Femení (🏠) (@FCBfemeni) June 8, 2020

Back to my happy place 😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/cvIHfrpZCw — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) June 9, 2020

And the four-time African Women's Footballer of the Year winner, who won her first league diadem this summer, has shared her excitement following the return to team training after the lockdown.

Before claiming the title, the former Arsenal and Liverpool striker won the Catalunya Cup and the Super Women's Cup with Luis Cortes' team.

The return to training means Cortes' side are gearing up for the Women's Champions League semi-final showdown with Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid which was initially scheduled for May.

Uefa is set to decide on the indefinitely postponed competition this week as last season's runners-up will be eager to know their fate in their bid to claim the first continental crown this term.