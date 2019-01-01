'I'm an ambitious guy' - Man Utd target Can unhappy with lack of Juventus minutes

The German has vented his frustration after slipping down the pecking order at Allianz Stadium under Maurizio Sarri this season

Emre Can has admitted to being unhappy with the limited playing time on offer at Juventus, amid rumours of interest in the midfielder from Manchester United.

The midfielder started a 1-1 draw at Lecce for the Bianconeri in October but has had to settle for just three further substitute appearances in Serie A.

Maurizio Sarri left Can out of his squad for the Champions League, a development the 25-year-old described as "extremely shocking", and the Italian boss is reportedly willing to let him leave in January.

United are considering launching a bid for Can when the market reopens, with Juve reportedly willing to listen to offers within the region of £35 million ($39m, £30m).

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also believed to be interested in the former Liverpool star, whose career trajectory has stalled significantly since he swapped Anfield for the Allianz Stadium in 2018.

Can, who began his career at Bundesliga giants Bayern, joined Juve after establishing himself as one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League with Liverpool.

The German ace wants to start playing week in week out again at the "highest level", but insists he is learning a lot during a testing period.

"I'm just an ambitious guy who always wants to compete at the highest level," Can told Kicker.

"But I'm also learning from this tough time when things are not going the way I was hoping.

"I'm not playing games from the start, so I'm not happy, but I will stay strong and keep working on myself. I'm often in the gym before or after training, doing extra shifts. I want to be ready.

"A lot can always happen in football."

The scarcity of first-team opportunities is not his only concern in Turin, with the Germany international also exasperated over a perceived lack of commitment from young footballers.

"They have the chance of a lifetime if they are allowed to practice with the professionals," he said.

"However, some of them sometimes have a body language that almost makes me angry. I often go to these players at Juventus, talk to them, try to show them what they can do when they try hard and show themselves. But some don't understand it."

Juventus will be back in Serie A action after the international break when they travel to Atalanta on Saturday.