'I'm amazed' - USWNT marvels at Naeher after penalty heroics vs Netherlands

The goalkeeper made a save from the spot late in regulation before stopping two more in the penalty shootout

U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski and forward Lynn Williams saluted Alyssa Naeher after the goalkeeper's penalty heroics against the Netherlands helped the USWNT reach the Olympic semi-finals.

With Friday's quarter-final tied 2-2 late in the second half, Naeher produced a save from the spot to deny Lieke Martens and send the game into extra time.

Naeher was again heroic in the penalty shootout, saving spot kicks from Vivianne Miedema and Aniek Nouwen to help give the U.S. a 4-2 shootout victory.

What was said?

"She’s got a huge personality, she’s an amazing teammate, an amazing human being," Williams, who had a goal and an assist in the game, said at the post-match press conference.

"I think the calmness is what helps her in goal and that’s what we saw tonight.

"She had an incredible game, she kept us in the game and I don’t know how she does it. I’m amazed."

Andonovski added: "Alyssa is actually a true pro, she would do anything for this team and she shows that on a daily basis, whether it’s in training, in games or just in the environment anywhere in the hotel.

"She’s a trooper. I’m just happy that I have a chance to work with someone like her."

What's next for the USWNT?

After defeating the Dutch in the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, the USWNT will face Canada on Monday in the semi-final.

The Canadians reached the last four with a penalty shootout win of their own on Friday, defeating Brazil in spot kicks.

Canada will be looking for their first win against the USWNT since 2001.

