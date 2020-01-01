I'll only leave Sevilla for much bigger club, says Liverpool target Diego Carlos

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League side in the summer but he says he is content with life in Spain

Diego Carlos says he will only leave Sevilla to join "a much bigger club" amid reports that Liverpool want to sign him.

The centre-back joined the Spanish side from Nantes last summer and has been an important part of Julen Lopetegui's team.

Carlos, 27, has already made 31 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla, who sit third in La Liga after 27 matches.

More teams

Liverpool and Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with the Brazilian and there were reports in December that the Premier League leaders have already agreed to match his release clause when the transfer window opens again in the summer.

Carlos says he has not been told anything about an offer from Jurgen Klopp's team, however, and maintains that he is happy at Sevilla.

"I’m very happy at Sevilla. I really like the club and the city. The city is wonderful. We love it, my family and me," he told Muchodeporte.

"Coming to Seville is already taking a very big leap. If I ever leave Sevilla, it would be to go to a much bigger club, because Sevilla is already great.

"My agent doesn't talk to me about those situations. I am not interested in knowing about other teams. I always tell him that if he is going to tell me something, it must be something firm, that he does not come to me with stories, because I must focus on Sevilla. I don't want those things to cause a distraction."

The defender spent three years in France before making the jump to the Spanish top-flight and has come up against some big names in both leagues.

Article continues below

Asked to pick out some memorable opponents from the past, he thought of Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez.

"Cavani. He is very strong, he hits from anywhere, he never stops, he gives the defense a lot of work, he always went back to help his team-mates, despite his age," he added.

"Suarez. He is very intelligent, very expert. He knows how to position himself when he receives the ball and the defenders must be careful."