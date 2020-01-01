Ikpeazu earns debut call up as Uganda name squad for South Sudan Afcon qualifier

The forward is among the foreign-based players who have been summoned to face the northern neighbours in November

Wycombe Wanderers' Uche Ikpeazu could be set for his Uganda international debut after he was included in the provisional squad to face South Sudan in November.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry has included the Championship forward in his squad that has initially featured only foreign-based players.

The Cranes are set to face South Sudan on November 11 and 16 for match days three and four of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Fahad Bayo and Timothy Awany both of Ashdod FC, Kizito Luwaga of Hapoel Kfar Saba as well as Michael Azira of Chicago Fire have been included despite missing a training camp in Dubai during the international break.

The camp was planned in order to help the players gel ahead of the qualifiers and the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament but some players failed to turn up due to travel restrictions.

Derrick Nsibambi has returned to the national side even though he also did not take part in the Dubai training sessions.

The Cranes’ captain Dennis Onyango was among the stars summoned even after his absence during the Fifa break and irked McKinstry who blamed Mamelodi Sundowns for not releasing the goalkeeper.

Allan Kateregga and Jayden Onen have been omitted despite being part of the Middle East training camp. McKinstry has also had to assemble the squad without Bevis Mugambi of Motherwell who recently got injured.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) has said the local players will be included thereafter when their physical preparedness is fully examined. The local leagues have been in suspension since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

“In addition to the list of foreign-based players, a further selection of Ugandan Premier League players will be added to the final squad following further assessment of their current preparedness by the national team's technical staff,” Fufa said in a statement obtained by Goal.

South Sudan have also named their own provisional squad ahead of the November double-header. The Bright Stars played two friendlies against Cameroon where they drew on both occasions but Cranes did not organise any friendly tie.

Provisional Squad:

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova da Piedade, Portugal), Nicholas Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England) Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Timothy Awany (Sports Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel)

Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makkasa, Egypt), Luwaga Kizito (Hapoel FC, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Emmanuel Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha SC, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna FC, Egypt), Allan Okello (Pyramids, Morocco), Fahad Bayo (Sports Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Edrisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Alexis Bbakka (Umea FC, Sweden).