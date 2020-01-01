Ikara: Police FC beat Vipers SC to sign experienced keeper

The Law Enforcers have beaten the Venoms to unveil their third signing this transfer window ahead of the new season

Police FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Tom Ikara from Mbarara City FC.

Ikara was one of the players being targeted by the newly crowned Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC but has instead, opted to sign for the ‘Cops’ on a two-year deal.

Police have confirmed the arrival of Ikara on their social media pages by stating: “Tom [Ikara] has put pen to paper to a two-year deal with ‘The Cops’.”

On signing the deal, Ikara, who has also featured Busoga United and KCCA FC before he signed for Mbarara on a loan deal, said: “I'm going to do my best and put in a better performance than before.

“Police is a big team with history and I am happy to associate with it.”

On his part, Police head coach Abdallah Mubiru stated: “We thank God who has enabled us to acquire his services because he brings a lot of experience and commitment.”

The signing of Ikara was done on Tuesday at the club’s offices based at CID Police headquarters, Kibuli. Before signing for Mbarara, Ikara had been approached by Vipers, a move he turned down the same as Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) who had sought his services.

Ikara becomes the third signing for Police, who have already captured the services of experienced midfielder Tony Mawejje from Al-Arabi SC in Kuwait, and Hassan Muhamood from Onduparaka FC.

Meanwhile, midfielders Yusuf Ssozi and Johnson Odong have all renewed their contracts with the club, who have set their sight in winning major titles in the coming season.

On unveiling Mawejje a week ago, Police chairman Asan Kasingye stated they will make sure they leave a mark in the league come the new season.

“We no longer just want to compete; we need to win trophies. We are former champions and its time to think big,” Kasingye told reporters.

“Football is a big enterprise in the world that doesn’t entertain mediocrity. We need to do the right thing like other clubs.”

Kasingye added it was the right time for the team to secure sponsors because Police are a big organisation and many people want to be part of it.