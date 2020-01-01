Ikara joined Police FC to avoid repeating KCCA FC 'mistake'

The goalkeeper became the fourth signing made by the law enforcers in the ongoing transfer window

Ugandan goalkeeper Tom Ikara has revealed why his initial Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) move was a mistake.

Ikara has already been unveiled by Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Police FC as their fourth signing of the transfer window so far.

Ikara was released by the former league champions, the Kassasiro Boys, after a one-year loan stint at Mbarara City, a move he has now claimed was a mistake.

He joined KCCA FC in 2018 after he played a key role in helping Busoga United earn promotion to the Premier League.

“Joining Police, I wanted playing time and did not want to make the same mistake I made at first while joining KCCA because I did not get chance to play enough as I expected,” Ikara told Ndibba.

The custodian had been heavily linked with another two Premier League sides but has now stated why he did not consider those interests.

“At Police, I am expecting to get enough playing time which will help regain my form and confidence and I am contented with the deal that is why I left out Vipers SC and URA FC deals,” he added.

“I know Police are a historical club in the country and will do my level best to put them where they belong.”

Ikara is expected to fight for starting positions with Davis Mutebi under coach Abdalla Mubiru.

Meanwhile, Ezra Bida has reportedly agreed to join Kyetume FC from rivals Onduparaka FC.

The forward is said to have held unsuccessful talks with the Caterpillars over a possible contract extension and the stalled talks forced him to engage Kyetume.

Reports indicate Bida has already agreed on a two-year deal and the expected move will see him reunite with coach Livingstone Mbabazi.

The talks between the player and Onduparaka reportedly hit a dead end when Bida demanded a sign-on fee attached to a new contract.

“We’ve had verbal talks and I have made my intentions known to them [Onduparaka], however, they haven’t tabled a contract for me yet,” Bida told Football256.

“When I get to view the contract and it satisfies me, then I will decide.”

Bida arrived at Onduparaka two years ago as a teenager and managed five goals in five seasons with intermittent injuries affecting his performances.