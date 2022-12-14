Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed how his dad played a huge role in convincing him to join Premier League outfit Manchester City seven years ago.

Iheanacho moved to Man City after U17 World Cup

He managed 46 appearances and scored 12 goals

He left Man City to sign for Leicester City

WHAT HAPPENED? Iheanacho's performances for Nigeria in the 2013 Fifa U-17 World Cup led to interest from clubs in Europe, and on December 2012, the Super Eagle travelled to England to discuss a move to Manchester City.

The 26-year-old Iheanacho joined Manchester City's Academy on January 10, 2015, and was later promoted to the senior team. He has shed light on how he ended up joining the Citizens.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I didn’t believe that it was going to happen,” Iheanacho told LCFC, adding: “After the U17s [World Cup] I was looking at going to other teams in Europe.

“But when they said I was going to Manchester City, I was surprised and saying: ‘How can I go there to that massive team? Am I going to play?’ I said I wouldn’t go and that they should take me to a smaller team.

“However, my father said to me that it doesn’t matter where I go, I know how to play football and that will get through there. So, I believed in him, he blessed me and I went to Man City.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In total, Iheanacho managed 46 appearances for Man City and scored 12 goals. His first league goal for Man City came on September 12, 2015, when he replaced Wilfried Bony to score against Crystal Palace.

The Super Eagle later moved to Leicester City where he signed a five-year contract on August 3, 2017.

WHAT NEXT FOR IHEANACHO? He will hope to feature when the Foxes resume their Premier League campaign with a clash against Newcastle United at King Power Stadium on December 26.