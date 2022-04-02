Iheanacho lauds Leicester City’s performance against Manchester United

Kelechi Iheanacho has revelled in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Buoyed by their 2-1 triumph over Brentford last time out, the Foxes travelled to Old Trafford to face Ralf Rangnick’s men who are still hurt by their 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

After a goalless first half, Brendan Rodgers’ men took the lead three minutes after the hour mark after Iheanacho headed James Maddison’s cross past goalkeeper David De Gea.

The Red Devils restored parity through Fred three minutes later. The visitors thought they had snatched the winner ten minutes from full time, but VAR replays cancelled Maddison’s strike following Iheanacho’s foul on Raphael Varane.

Reflecting on the result, the former Manchester City player thumbed up his side’s showing, disclosing his team struggled in the first 45 minutes.

“It was a good performance from us. It wasn't that good in the first half but we were okay building up from the back,” the 25-year-old told Leicester City TV.

“In the second half, we were a bit better and we moved the ball quickly and we got in good positions and we got the goal, it was a great performance.

“We dominated the game in the second half and we got them running.”

Iheanacho now boasts four goals and three assists in his ten appearances against Manchester United.

Through his opener for the King Power Stadium giants, Rangnick’s team conceded a headed goal in the English topflight this season.

“Dewsbury-Hall was great making a great tackle and gave the ball to Maddison,” he talked about his header.

“So, I was anticipating that he was going to whip in and I was in the right place at the right time then got my head into it.

“I am happy to get a goal against them again. We are just here as a Leicester City player. I am happy and hopefully, more to come.”

Iheanacho was substituted for Zambia international Patson Daka in the 90th minute, at the same time Nampalys Mendy came off for Hamza Choudhury.

A point moves Leicester City up to ninth, but their attention now turns to their Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.