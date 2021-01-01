'Iheanacho is making Nigeria proud' - Twitter reacts to Leicester City star's heroics in FA Cup

The 24-year-old played a crucial role in sending Brendan Rodgers' men into the final of the domestic cup with his goalscoring contribution

Social media has been awash with praise for Kelechi Iheanacho after his match-winning goal for Leicester City in their 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton.

The 55th-minute goal fired the Foxes into their first FA Cup final since 1969, where they will play Chelsea on May 15.

Article continues below

Sunday's goalscoring heroics was Iheanacho's 14th goal in the tournament after he scored a brace in last month's quarter-final win against Manchester United.

Across all competitions this season, the Super Eagle has scored 15 goals for Leicester City and football enthusiasts have reacted to his contribution in front of goal.

Iheanacho is really playing with confidence — ‘Bimbo (@Bimbo_Otun) April 18, 2021

Iheanacho making Naija Proud.

Asf I should port to Leicester.

Lol#LeiSou — Yetunde Wells 💯 (@yetunede) April 18, 2021

Iheanacho has become Something else — chinex 🗯 (@chinex_Tm) April 18, 2021

What a time to be a Nigerian.... Iheanacho has done Incredibly well tonight...

Now it's Leicester and Chelsea FA cup final...

Senior Man. — Jimi Date (@JimiDate) April 18, 2021

Congratulations to Leicester City & Kelechi Ịheanachọ. I'm really happy for him. #LEISOT #FACup — Mayor of Ekiti Land💗🇳🇬 (@am_livingspring) April 18, 2021

Iheanacho sending Leicester city to the final😩🙌🏾 — Nnamdi (@Nnamdichikee) April 18, 2021

Senior man kelechi iheanacho will definitely break that Odion Ighalo record for sure. https://t.co/FAgfMyMQnH — 💙 A man of War 😒😤 (@sammymurphy18) April 18, 2021

Senior man Kel Iheanacho is in super form right now, as he fires Leicester city to FA Cup final, I will not surprise if Manchester united come looking for him next season pic.twitter.com/8glVmr5i9Q — Lagosboyfriend (@princevictor_i) April 18, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho is a star. A star that couldn't bloom under The Manchester City sun. — Daniel Chukwudalu🇳🇬 (@DaDanielRules) April 18, 2021

Harvey Barnes injury was a blessing for Iheanacho. He is making good use of the opportunity. Oshey Seniorman — Lúgbénga⚙ (@Pourlh_G) April 18, 2021

Iheanacho doing the lord’s work — OLA♠ (@brodaolami) April 18, 2021

Iheanacho is unstoppable — Dclevoutfi 💎 (@dcleva2) April 18, 2021

Grace found iheanacho — IBM Republic (@ibrocated) April 18, 2021

Werner to Iheanacho and lingard :



Where una Dey see these goals pic.twitter.com/IrIXwWDtZV — The retweeter (@guru_kalexis) April 18, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho's rebirth as Seniorman Kelz is so great to see. Long may it last. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) April 2, 2021

Kelechi Iheanacho won't stop scoring,the guy is in terrific form 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rkHlVcwIc2 — obikoya Adebowale (@obikoyaemmanue1) April 18, 2021