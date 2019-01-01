Iheanacho celebrated by Leicester City's Ndidi, Vardy and co. after winner against Everton

The Super Eagles forward made a key impact in his first league appearance of the season as he helped the Foxes bag maximum points at home

Leicester City players including Jamie Vardy, Ben Chilwell, Wilfred Ndidi and Christian Fuchs celebrated with Kelechi Iheanacho after his match-winning strike in the 2-1 win over Everton.

On Sunday, Iheanacho replaced Ayoze Perez two minutes after the hour-mark for his first Premier League appearance this season and he went on to inspire the Foxes to victory with an assist and a goal.

Richarlison's 23rd-minute opener fired Everton ahead at the King Power Stadium, however, after his introduction, Iheanacho combined with Vardy to level proceedings for the hosts in the 68th minute.

Article continues below

The Nigeria international continued to make his impact in the encounter felt and he later hit the target on the stroke of full-time to give Leicester City their sixth consecutive win in the English top-flight.

The contributions came as a relief for Iheanacho, who has found playing time limited this season and his teammates are delighted his efforts in training paid off for a crucial win.

@67Kelechi sums this team up. Works hard in training, and when he plays he gives everything. You deserve all this credit bro ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/K81FGrqZPm — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) December 1, 2019

The dressing room celebrations! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LQObNmtusA — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 1, 2019