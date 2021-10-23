Iheanacho and Daka have so much quality for Leicester City – Brentford’s Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has praised Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka as the players his defenders should put an eye on when they face Leicester City in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The promoted side will host the Foxes at Brentford Community Stadium and the game will come three days after the Zambia international Daka scored four goals in a Europa League win against Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who joined Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg, had also scored his maiden goal in the Premier League as the Foxes hammered Manchester United 4-2 last week.

The combination of Daka, Nigeria international Iheanacho, and Jamie Vardy has caught the eye of the Bees manager Frank ahead of their first meeting this season.

“Of course we have followed Daka,” he told reporters as quoted by Football 365. “Especially leading into this game we know he is a player we need to be very aware of.

“But let’s see what Brendan [Rodgers] is doing for the game on Sunday and whether it will be Vardy and Iheanacho or Daka.

“We don’t know. But we will be prepared for all three of them. They have so much quality and threat going forward that we need to be aware of.”

On facing Leicester, Frank said: “Brendan and his coaching staff have done a fantastic job in the last couple of years. They have come fifth, really close to those Champions League spots, playing an entertaining style of football.

“They have really developed a good side that is really dangerous and they will challenge for the top four again this season.

“They are a top side with a top manager and top staff, and we will need to be at our absolute best to get something out of the game – which we of course believe we can.”

In an earlier interview, Rodgers stated Leicester are in a "great position" with the present form of forwards Iheanacho, Daka, and Vardy.

"We’ve tried to manage the team and in particular our strikers," Rodgers said. "Jamie, we're keeping him fresh in Premier League games and hoping he becomes more involved as we go into the latter stages of European competition if we’re lucky enough to do that.

"The freshness has kept him full of energy and full of goals in the Premier League. Kelechi is now a consistent performer. He can score goals and create goals and he works very, very hard.

"Patson was always one that we wanted to give that little bit of time to adapt to our way of working, our training, the league, and day in, day out, you see him become accustomed to that.

"Of course, he’s had an amazing week. He scored his first Premier League goal, the first Zambian player to score in the Premier League, and then to score four goals, it was an incredible individual achievement.

"We’re in a great position in that part of the field, whatever the combination is and however we want to work it. All three players are in great form and in a great place. We have so many games, you can’t tie just one or two players down to the position."