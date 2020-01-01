Iguma: KCCA FC on the verge of signing Uganda Cranes defender

The former league champions have reportedly sealed the signing of the defender in readiness for the new season

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) are reportedly on the verge of signing Ugandan midfielder Denis Iguma.

According to New Vision, the former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions have already reached an agreement with the player on a two-year deal, and he has passed his medical and could be unveiled anytime soon.

“He finalised the medical and we believe everything will go smoothly. We are preparing a team that will be able to compete on the continent and local scene,” stated KCCA board member Ali Kasirye Nganda while speaking on Bukedde FM and as quoted by New Vision.

Iguma, who also turns out for Uganda Cranes, can easily play in the defence and midfield and could be a good cover for defender John Revita, who is set to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery three months ago.

KCCA have already confirmed that Revita might take a long time to recover after he was operated on at the CoRSU Hospital in Entebbe.

KCCA struggled last season after their former captain Timothy Awany left the club alongside youngster Allan Okello, and they shipped in 21 goals from 25 matches.

The 26-year-old worked with coach Mike Mutebi at SC Villa in 2012 before he left to sign for the defunct SC Victoria University, who were playing in the second tier by that time.

If Iguma completes the transfer, he will have joined the already signed Ashraf Mugume, Charles Lwanga, and Stefano Mazengo.

The former champions, who surrendered the UPL crown to rivals Vipers SC after the league was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, have also expressed their intentions to release midfielders Sadam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba, forward Mike Mutyaba, goalkeeper Jamal Malyamungu and winger Simon Serunkuma.

The other players who might leave the Lugogo-based giants include defensive midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, midfielder Jackson Nunda and striker Erisa Ssekisambu.

KCCA coach Mutebi had confirmed the club is already looking at bringing in youthful players to fill the gap when the changes are effected.

"We have already notified these players they are not in our plans and we wish them well," Mutebi told reporters recently.

"It is only left to the club CEO [Anisha Muhoozi] to give them farewell letters.

"We thought Muzamir [Mutyaba] would step up and lead the team after Allan Okello left but he is not making progress after five years with us. Mike [Mutyaba] tried his best but injuries have hampered his delivery.”