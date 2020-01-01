Iguma: KCCA FC confirm fourth signing with Uganda Cranes defender

The former league champions have unveiled their fourth signing as they continue to beef up the squad ahead of the new season

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have confirmed the arrival of defender Denis Iguma ahead of the new season.

The former Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions revealed the signing of Iguma on their social media pages, as the team beefs up the squad in readiness to reclaim the title from Vipers SC and also taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

“Ladies and gentlemen, our fourth signing is none other than Denis Iguma,” the club stated on their social media pages.

Goal understands, Iguma has penned a two-year contract just a few days after he completed his medical to the club.

Iguma has now promised to lead by example and help KCCA to challenge for trophies on all fronts.

"I am happy to be a KCCA player,” Iguma said after signing for the club. “I am going to contribute to the team, with my experience, I have to be an example to some of the players on and off the pitch and I am very excited to play in the UPL.

"KCCA is a big team, and with that in mind, the fans should expect the best from me. I feel comfortable when I play in central defense, midfield and full-back positions.”

Iguma, who also turns out for Uganda Cranes, can easily play in the defence and midfield and could be a good cover for defender John Revita, who is set to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery three months ago.

KCCA have already confirmed that Revita might take a long time to recover after he was operated on at the CoRSU Hospital in Entebbe.

KCCA struggled last season after their former captain Timothy Awany left the club alongside youngster Allan Okello, and they shipped in 21 goals from 25 matches.

The 26-year-old worked with coach Mike Mutebi at SC Villa in 2012 before he left to sign for the defunct SC Victoria University, who were playing in the second tier by that time.

After signing the deal, Iguma joined the already signed Ashraf Mugume, Charles Lwanga, and Stefano Mazengo at the Lugogo-based giants.

The former champions, who surrendered the UPL crown to rivals Vipers after the league was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, have also expressed their intentions to release midfielders Sadam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba, forward Mike Mutyaba, goalkeeper Jamal Malyamungu and winger Simon Serunkuma.

The other players who might leave the Lugogo-based giants include defensive midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, midfielder Jackson Nunda and striker Erisa Ssekisambu.

KCCA coach Mutebi had confirmed the club is already looking at bringing in youthful players to fill the gap when the changes are effected.