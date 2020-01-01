Ighalo's first Manchester United start sends football world into frenzy

The ex-Nigeria international has got the world talking having made the Red Devils’ starting 11 against Club Brugge

Social media has been awash with reactions as Odion Ighalo has made his first Manchester United start.

The 30-year-old who joined the Red Devils on loan as a replacement for injured Marcus Rashford will lead the line in Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Club Brugge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is counting on Ighalo to get the goals as they need a win or a scoreless draw to progress into the competition’s Last 16.

As expected, this development has got football fans talking on Twitter as the ex-Watford man is tipped to break his United duck.

Odion Ighalo first goal as MAN UTD player 27th Of February 2020 .......you read it here first 💪🏾 #NaijaToTheWorld @ighalojude — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) February 27, 2020

Going to tweet this every time Ighalo starts until he scores his first goal! Tonight is the night my g! 🙏 #mufc pic.twitter.com/FppmhWTqzO — Saeed ✨ (@Realist_187) February 27, 2020

Ighalo is scoring tonight ahhh pic.twitter.com/bKdEvq0YQg — Tom (@CynicalLive) February 27, 2020

Odion Ighalo makes his first start for Manchester United 👏



Bailly, McTominay and Fernandes are also in their XI to play Club Brugge 👇#UEL #MUNCLU pic.twitter.com/NcCydZTgWr — Goal (@goal) February 27, 2020

Ighalo will prove tonight that he is a better number 9 than Martial



We need a top drawer number 9 for the start of next season with Martial operating on the flanks



Werner would fit the bill@ManUtd — Michael (@Y11Michael) February 27, 2020