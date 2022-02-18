Ighalo proud to be only Nigerian to have played for Man Utd and has no regrets over time at Old Trafford

Odion Ighalo has spoken of his pride at being the only Nigerian to have represented Manchester United to date, with the 32-year-old striker having no regrets at linking up with the Red Devils.

The former Watford frontman spent 12 months at Old Trafford between January 2020 and the winter transfer window of 2021, with 23 appearances taken in across all competitions as five goals were recorded.

None of those came in the Premier League League, but Ighalo made history while in Manchester and enough memories to last a lifetime.

What has been said?

Ighalo has told ESPN of his stint with the Red Devils: "In years to come, you need something to show your children... I have been talking to my children about Manchester United, the experience.

"I left Old Trafford with pride, with my head up, because it was my dream team and not everybody's dream comes to pass. Mine came to pass so every day of my life, I'm grateful.

"To be the first Nigerian to play there and so far the only Nigerian, those are great achievements for me and I did well so I'm happy for that."

He added: "The atmosphere in Old Trafford is different. It is a big club. If you're not inside, you don't know how big the club is. It is a massive, massive, massive club.

"So, I thank God I played for the biggest club in the world, it's an achievement for me and when you say, 'what I should do better?' I think I did everything I should do. I worked hard, I scored a few goals and I'm happy.

"I don't have one regret, I have zero regrets for my time at Manchester United. They are still my team till today and I'm going to support that team to death.

"Even when they are struggling, I will still support them because it is Red Devils all the way."

Where is Ighalo playing now?

Ighalo is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, who recently suffered a Club World Cup semi-final defeat to eventual global champions Chelsea, but he is leaving the door open for a return to English football to be made at some stage.

A man that hit 39 goals for Watford during a two-and-a-half-year stint at Vicarage Road said of his future plans: "Of course, the Premier League is the best league in the world and if I have the opportunity to go back, why not, I will grab it with both hands.

"But for now, I am happy where I am and looking forward to playing week in, week out. If an opportunity comes again in the Premier League, I will study it and if it is good for me, why not?"

