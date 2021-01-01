Ighalo has Premier League offers after Man Utd loan as agent admits to interest

The Nigerian striker is approaching the end of his time at Old Trafford and is now mulling over his options when it comes to a next move

Odion Ighalo has offers from the Premier League to mull over as he approaches the end of a loan spell at Manchester United, claim representatives of the Nigerian striker.

The 31-year-old initially linked up with the Red Devils in January 2020, with the former Watford frontman returning to English football from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

That agreement was extended through to 2021 after a bright start was made to life at Old Trafford, but Ighalo has slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He is now preparing to take on a new challenge, with an admission made that a fresh start in MLS would appeal.

Approaches have been made from across the world, but it could be that an experienced performer opts to remain in his current surroundings by linking up with a domestic rival of United.

One of Ighalo’s representatives has told BBC Sport: “I can confirm that some Premier League clubs, two teams outside of England and some clubs in the Middle East have made formal enquiries.

“Of course, he said [in an interview] that the MLS could be interesting, but that is just an option outside of the strong interest received so far.

“For now, he's still a Man United player on loan from China where he still has a contract. He could stay in England where his family is based or try something new because he has many options to mull over.”

Ighalo has scored five goals in 23 appearances for United, but the likes of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are ahead of him at Old Trafford.

He believes there is still more to come from him on a competitive stage, but a contract in Asia that is due to run until December has to be taken into account when discussing any impending transfer.

“Any potential move after Manchester United definitely involves Shanghai Shenhua,” his representative added.

“There's a slight sense of disappointment about the current season, but Ighalo remains grateful for the opportunity to have played for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“He wanted to end his time at United on a high by playing more for his boyhood club but he is grateful to the manager and proud of himself.”

Ighalo, who grew up as a Red Devils supporter, has seen just nine minutes of Premier League football this season – on the opening weekend against Crystal Palace – and taken in only four appearances in total.