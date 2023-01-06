Ighalo continues with goal scoring run as Al Hilal defeat Al Ittihad

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was on target for the fifth match in a row as Al Hilal defeated Al Ittihad 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League

Ighalo scored what turned out to be the winner for Al Hilal

He has now scored in five straight league matches

Ighalo was substituted in the 89th minute for Vietto

WHAT HAPPENED? In the fixture at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Al Hilal started the strongest side, especially in the opening exchanges and the Super Eagle should have scored in the sixth minute when he missed a chance from a one-on-one situation.

However, Ighalo made amends in the 12th minute when he made a run to beat the offside trap and score past Marcelo Grohe after a clever pass from Delgado de Oliveira.

In the second half, Ighalo saw his glancing header from Salem Aldawsari's corner go inches wide and that was his last contribution as he was substituted by coach Ramon Diaz for Luciano Vietto in the 89th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has now scored in five straight matches in the Saudi top-flight and is among the contenders for the Golden Boot.

The former Manchester United forward kicked off the scoring run in the 3-2 victory against Al-Ta'ee on October 15, scored against Al-Batin in the 3-1 victory on December 16, scored in the 2-2 draw against Al Nassr on December 26, was on target in the 2-2 draw against Damac on December 31 and now in the 1-0 victory against Al Ittihad.

WHAT IS MORE? Ighalo has so far scored eight league goals from 12 matches and provided one assist. He opened his account for Al Hilal in the 2-0 victory against Al Khaleej at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium on August 22.

WHAT NEXT FOR IGHALO? He will hope to add to his tally of goals when Al Hilal take on Al Raed in a league fixture at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Tuesday.