If you can’t manage players and staff one can’t handle football - Vipers SC's Kajoba

The Venoms' tactician enjoyed good moments almost 10 years ago when he was in charge of army side Simba FC

Vipers SC head coach Fred Kajoba has revealed the major character traits a successful tactician must employ.

Kajoba has been Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach as well as taking charge at Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Bright Stars.

One of the remarkable achievements Kajoba got was when he led Simba FC to beat URA FC to the Ugandan Cup title in 2011 at Nakivubo Stadium.

“Football is about management, if you can’t manage your players and staff then you can’t handle,” Kajoba told Football256.

The experienced coach picked examples of Sebastien Desabre and Milutin Sredojevic popularly known as 'Micho, who are both former Uganda national team coaches, and says they have been good in managing their playing units.

“Look at [Sebastien] Desabre or [Milutin Sredojevic] Micho, they all were good at it," explained Kajoba.

“Even at New York Redbull FC, we were told players and coaching staff management are key and if you can’t handle it then it will be impossible to run a club,”

“While in the States we learnt a lot, how to manage players, goalkeeping and more when I joined Vipers, I informed them and we are still in contact. I actually was supposed to go back but my busy Cranes schedule couldn’t allow it.”

When Kajoba was appointed Venoms coach in January to replace Edward Golola, he did not waste time to underline his intention and ambition at the club.

“I am assuring you 100 per cent that we shall perform. We need to win the Uganda Premier League, I am a serious coach and I have come here to work for the betterment of this club,” Kajoba told Kawowo Sports then.

The UPL remains suspended for 32 days in an effort to curb the coronavirus spread.

Even then, Kajoba's side is still leading their rivals as they stand at the top with 54 points four more than defending champions and close competitors KCCA FC.