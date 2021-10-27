Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla says it might take time for Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids to start winning trophies but believes the pair is the best coaching combination for the club.

Ncikazi and Davids are interim co-coaches and were thrust into that role following the resignation of Josef Zinnbauer.

With Mamelodi Sundowns having such a set-up of co-coaches which has already delivered them the Premier Soccer League title, Dladla wants Pirates to give Ncikazi and Davids a chance as substantive coaches.

“It’s just crazy, these are two coaches who have done well. Davids did well with Maritzburg and they pulled him to work with the German coach obviously as an assistant,” Dladla told Goal.

“Then there is another one who did well with Maritzburg as well. When you look at it, what Pirates are doing is basically the same as what Sundowns are doing. They are basically saying, ‘if you can’t beat them, join them so let’s put all these brains together and try to fix whatever problems we have.’

“Bringing these two coaches together you can see it is going to take time. When you have two coaches who have done it, you need to work together but obviously certain decisions made by one coach could be wrong and am I brave to say to the other coach that we should instead do this and that?

“So it’s all about teamwork, at the end of the day are they going to work together, help each other and build each other? If Pirates win, they share all the credit, you are going for a common goal. They might be different but you have to put all that behind for the badge.”

Dladla feels bringing in a new coach would set Pirates on another rebuilding phase, something which would delay them in having a stable and solid team.

Another advantage the former Pirates coach sees in the coaching duo is their familiarity with the South African football landscape.

“It is going to take time. Chopping and changing coaches in the middle of the season is a no,” said Dladla.

“You lose two or three games, then you panic and change the coach because you don't have the patience to understand that it takes time.

“The more you chop and change coaches, the more time it takes to build a team. These are the two coaches I feel can do better for Pirates. They know how South African players work. They also understand the mentality of Pirates fans and the type of players they want. It is easier that way.”

Under Ncikazi and Davids, Pirates are currently seventh on the Premier Soccer League table, having won two matches, drawn four and lost once.

They have also reached the Caf Confederations Cup play-off round.