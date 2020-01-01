‘If Lampard loses 17 games this season he’ll be sacked’ – Chelsea boss offered title warning by Cascarino

The former Blues striker says Roman Abramovich will be demanding greater consistency in 2020-21 on the back of an elaborate spending spree

Frank Lampard is heading into his second season at Stamford Bridge and has been warned by Tony Cascarino that “if they lose 17 games in a season he won’t be Chelsea manager”.

The Blues came unstuck on that many occasions during the 2019-20 campaign.

They did secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, while also reaching the FA Cup final and last 16 of the Champions League, but more is expected at Stamford Bridge.

Roman Abramovich has invested heavily again in top talent during the current transfer window.

Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr and Thiago Silva have all been added to the ranks in west London, with the promise of more arrivals to come.

While delighted to see his squad reinforced, Lampard is aware that big spending will result in added pressure.

Cascarino believes Abramovich will be expecting a title challenge in 2020-21, with it possible that another change in the dugout could be made if Chelsea fall short.

“Frank will be fully aware that him getting that investment means there’s a different challenge now,” former Blues striker Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“He will know the expectation won’t just be qualifying for Champions League football. That was the expectation last summer, and if they managed it with a transfer embargo then it’s a bonus.

“But that’s not the challenge now. Now it’s guaranteed top-four, but really they’re giving him the finds to challenge for the top-two.

“With that sort of spending you can’t lose 17 games. Chelsea lost 17 games last season, they had a goals against column that was dreadful.

“They opened the Premier League campaign by losing 4-0 at Man United, they conceded four against Ajax, they took a few hammerings against Bayern Munich home and away and lost 5-3 against Liverpool, where they were conceding goals for fun and looked all over the place.

“The lost in the FA Cup final to Arsenal, and Frank would have had a conversation with the powers that be about how they can challenge Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Spurs and Arsenal.

“That brings more pressure and Frank will know that, but if he doesn’t reach their expectations and goals then he’s not going to be manager of Chelsea next year.

“If they lose 17 games in a season he won’t be Chelsea manager.”

Chelsea will be opening their new Premier League season with a trip to Brighton on September 14.