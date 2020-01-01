'If Express FC cannot win UPL, top three positions will be fine' - Bbosa

The Red Eagles finished the abandoned 2019/20 season in the ninth place and have signed 18 players to strengthen the team

Express FC head coach Wasswa Bbosa is hopeful his team can win the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) in the forthcoming campaign but believes a top-three finish will also be an achievement.

The Wankulunkuku-based charges have been strengthening their squad, hoping to dine with the big boys in the 2020/21 campaign. The tactician believes the team is on the right track and their objectives will be reached.

"When I joined the club, I told the board that during my three-year stay, I’ll win silverware," Bbosa said ahead of the new season that kicks off on December 3.

"It still remains my target, and for the next season, winning the league is a priority but a top 3 finish is my target."

The Red Eagles conceded 37 goals in the abandoned 2019/20 season in 25 games. It was a bad record considering the fact that only the bottom three teams that were eventually relegated, Maroons FC, Tooro United FC, and Proline FC, conceded more.

"Honestly, all our departments are strong because we planned our recruitment although every team has to be solid at the back and that I am sure of," Bbosa continued.

"The forward line is good too. In Frank Kalanda, new signing George Ssenkaaba, Eric Kambale, and Mustafa Kiragga we’re sure about the goals."

The six-time champions signed 18 players in the concluded transfer window. Among those signed are experienced defender Murushid Juuko.

In an early interview, the tactician told fans they have every reason to be hopeful of a good campaign.

"I thank our bosses for the support extended to us in this [Covid-19] period, they have been able to give us all players we asked without hesitation," Bbosa told Express TV.

"I [urge] all fans to be hopeful, this season’s recruitment is going to be fruitful because we have recruitments across all departments on the pitch. We now have young players who can compete."