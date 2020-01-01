'I’d pick Southampton’s Ings over Arsenal’s Aubameyang' – Cascarino

The Gabon forward has been uninspiring since the Premier League returned, fueling rumours about his future at the Emirates Stadium

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has admitted he would pick Southampton forward Danny Ings over Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he was to choose between the two at the moment.

The 31-year old has drawn blanks in games against Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion in the restart of the Premier League.

It has prompted more doubts about his focus and commitment to the club with a year left to run on his contract.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Ings was a catalyst in Friday’s 3-0 victory at Norwich City, scoring a goal and providing an assist to send the Saints 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Aubameyang has 19 league goals this season, two behind top scorer Jamie Vardy, while Ings has 16 goals.

“Having a player like Aubameyang is great, but he doesn’t want to be at Arsenal, he’s not committing himself to the club,” Cascarino told TalkSPORT.

“I don’t question him as a striker getting goals, he’s always score you 20-plus a season.

“This year he’s got one more Premier League goal than Danny Ings, but Ings has given a lot more to Southampton, as we saw [against Norwich]. His commitment to the team, he has a desire that drives the other players around him and makes them a better side.

“That’s one of the problems I see for Arteta, with players likes Aubameyang and Ozil.

“So, if I had a choice, I’d take Ings over Aubameyang.”

Cascarino is of the opinion Ings tops Aubameyang because he does more for the team in the kind of manner Roberto Firmino does for Liverpool.

Ings played for the Reds between 2015 and 2019, playing just 25 times as he was largely on the sidelines with injury and scored only four goals.

“When you look at Aubameyang’s numbers, they’re extraordinary,” Cascarino continued.

“But when you compare him to a player like Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, hasn’t got the goals say the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres did, but he does far more for the team.

“Danny Ings is like that, too, for me. He’s done this all season

“Let’s not forget, Ings’ career has been wrecked by injury and he’s come back and looks so good, he just leads the line brilliantly.

“He’s a consistent threat, even when the team isn’t playing well he’s still trying his socks off.

“He also wants to be at the football club, he wants to be at Southampton, he wanted to leave Liverpool and go there to play football.”