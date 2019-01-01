'I’d never refuse to talk to Bayern Munich' - Wenger open to Bundesliga move

The former Arsenal manager has spoken of his admiration of the German giants, fuelling speculation he could be set to take charge at Allianz Arena

Arsene Wenger has refused to rule out a move to Bayern Munich amid reports the Frenchman could be set to take charge at the Bundesliga giants.

The former Arsenal boss is rumoured to be the leading contender to succeed Niko Kovac at Allianz Arena after Ralf Rangnick ruled himself out of the running.

The 70-year-old has been without a managerial job since leaving the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2018 and has always insisted he wanted to return to full-time management if the right position came along.

Speaking about reports linking him with a move to Bavaria, Wenger, who also confirmed he speaks fluent German, told beIN Sports: “I’d never refuse to talk to Bayern Munich, because I know the people who have led the club for 30 years and I was nearly going to Bayern a long, long time ago. That’s all I can say.”

When pressed further on whether he would like to work at Bayern, Wenger added: “At the moment I haven’t talked to them at all, I don’t know if I will.

“I just want to do what I like now. I have not decided yet if I will go back on the pitch or not. I’m quite happy what I am doing but I miss the pitch as well, so it’s a difficult decision for me at the moment.

“I will make that decision in the coming days or in the coming week.”

When asked about what impressed him most about Bayern Munich and German football in general, Wenger said: “What I admire, and you have to give that to the Germans, is they always try to take responsibility to play.

"Bayern is always a team who take possession and are not scared to have the ball, take the game to the opponents and dominate the game.

“Historically they have always done that. They have a history as a club who wants to play positive football.”

Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri have also been linked with the role over the past few days while Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has publicly ruled himself out of the running.