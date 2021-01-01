Ibrahimovic to sign new one-year AC Milan contract worth around €6m

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will put pen to paper on a new one-year contract with AC Milan, Goal can confirm.

The contract, that is set to be worth around €6 million a year, plus €1m in additional bonuses, is due to be announced by the Serie A club on Thursday evening.

Ibrahimovic has been one of Milan's top performers during the 2020-21 campaign and seemingly still has plenty to offer, despite the fact he will turn 40 later this year.

What are the details?

The Sweden international will extend his stay with Milan for at least another season, with Ibrahimovic having been with the Rossoneri since joining them in December 2019 on a free transfer.

Milan have already teased the announcement via their social channels, with a Twitter post showing their television studio accompanied by the text: "What'Z happening?" and an hour-glass emoji.

Inded, Goal can confirm that Ibrahimovic has agreed to a new one-year contract, with his current deal having been due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with the announcement due to follow later today.

