WATCH: 'I'm here!' - Ibrahimovic's first TikTok video hits 6m views as he chills in his yacht swimming pool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first TikTok video has become an instant hit among his fans and has raked up over 6 million views in less than a day.

Ibrahimovic makes TikTok debut

Video focuses on his workouts and luxurious life

Has already become viral in less than 24 hours

WHAT HAPPENED? The Swedish international joined the social media platform TikTok and uploaded his first video which starts with him saying, "TikTok, guess what? I’m here!"

The clip is a collage of his intense workout regime, his best bits in an AC Milan shirt and ends with him relaxing on a private yacht playing around with a drone while floating in the pool. The video has become an instant hit and has garnered over 6 million views so far. It has close to 1 million likes and more than 12k comments.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic, who will turn 41 in October, had to undergo surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury in May and is not expected to be back on the pitch until January. The AC Milan forward has ruled out all speculation about retiring from football and has "vowed to return with violence".

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? The Serie A giants will face Chelsea on Tuesday evening in the Champions League at San Siro.