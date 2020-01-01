'Ibrahimovic will play derby with a cigarette in his mouth' - AC Milan striker tipped to shine against Inter by Vieri

The former Italy international is certain that the Swede will return in peak physical condition after a coronavirus scare

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will "play the derby with a cigarette in his mouth", according to Christian Vieri, who has tipped the AC Milan striker to shine against Inter.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan on a free transfer in January following a successful two-year spell in MLS with the LA Galaxy. He had previously played for the Italian giants between 2010 and 2012, helping them win one Serie A title, before going on to play for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

The 39-year-old has scored 14 goals in 22 appearances since re-joining the Rossoneri, including three at the start of the new season having been awarded a contract extension in August.

His momentum was stalled by a positive coronavirus test in the build-up to the Europa League qualifying meeting with Bodo/Glimt last month.

Ibrahimovic went straight into self-isolation, missing another European clash with Rio Ave as well as a Serie A fixture against Spezia, but he will be available for selection again after the international break.

AC Milan will be seeking to extend their perfect start to 2020-21 when they come up against local rivals Inter at San Siro on Saturday, with Vieri confident that a prized asset will be ready to make an impact.

The former Italy international, who had spells at both Milan clubs during his playing days, told Gazzetta Dello Sport of Ibrahimovic: “He will have broken the treadmill every day. One who says that coronavirus had a bad idea to challenge him, is mentally stronger than all.

“He’ll play the derby with a cigarette in his mouth, trust me.”

Vieri added on the impact the veteran centre-forward has had on Milan's squad over the past nine months: “His experience has no equal and encompasses everything.

"Technique, vision of the game, scoring goals, assisting and making his team play better. He raises everyone’s level of quality.”

After this weekend's derby, Stefano Pioli will start preparing his side for a Europa League group stage opener against Celtic in Scotland next Thursday.

Milan are due to play host to Roma in Serie A three days later, with the fixture list already beginning to pile up amid the schedule changes caused by the coronavirus crisis.